ST. CLOUD – Authorities are investigating a crash in rural Sherburne County that involved at least one fatality.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday just before 5:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 at 32nd St. S.E. in Haven Township, just outside of St. Cloud.

The State Patrol has not released any other information related to the crash. This story will be updated when that information becomes available.