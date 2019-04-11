UPDATE: I-94 Reopened in Both Directions Near St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Interstate 94 is now open in both directions near St. Cloud.

Both lanes of I-94 were closed between Clearwarter and St. Augusta. Minnesota State Trooper Jesse Grabow says there were several jackknifed semis between St. Cloud and Clearwater.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says driving conditions remain hazardous in much of central Minnesota. A combination of high sustained wind speeds, wind gusts and ice covered or compacted roads in Stearns, Wright, Benton, Sherburne and Mille Lacs counties and bordering areas are contributing to crashes.

Motorists should avoid all unnecessary travel.

Snow plows are out on every state road in the counties listed above and operate between 20 and 30 miles per hour during a snowstorm. Motorists who choose to travel must reduce their speed, watch for snow plows operating at 20-30 miles per hour and be prepared to slow down or stop if necessary.