State Patrol: Fatal Crash Near Freeport Monday Night

FREEPORT (WJON News) -- At least one person died in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Monday on Interstate 94 near Freeport. Both vehicles were traveling west when they collided.

The driver of a car was a 36-year-old man from Pelican Rapids. He had two passengers in his vehicle, a 69-year-old man from Grand Island, Nebraska and a 48-year-old man from Pelican Rapids.

State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says two people in the car died in the crash. The other person suffered injuries.

The driver of a pickup was a 23-year-old man from Albany. Grabow says he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The names and the conditions of all of the people involved have not been released yet from the State Patrol.

