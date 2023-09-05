State Patrol: Fatal Crash Near Freeport Monday Night
FREEPORT (WJON News) -- At least one person died in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Monday on Interstate 94 near Freeport. Both vehicles were traveling west when they collided.
The driver of a car was a 36-year-old man from Pelican Rapids. He had two passengers in his vehicle, a 69-year-old man from Grand Island, Nebraska and a 48-year-old man from Pelican Rapids.
State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says two people in the car died in the crash. The other person suffered injuries.
The driver of a pickup was a 23-year-old man from Albany. Grabow says he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The names and the conditions of all of the people involved have not been released yet from the State Patrol.
