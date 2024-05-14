Grey Eagle Man Hurt in Stearns County Workplace Accident

MILLWOOD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Grey Eagle man was seriously hurt in a workplace accident on Monday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a report of a man who fell 8-10 feet onto a concrete floor and was unresponsive.

The incident happened at about 1:40 p.m. at a construction site in Millwood Township just north of Sauk Centre.

The sheriff's office says 66-year-old Kenneth Frieler was part of a construction crew framing a new house when he fell through an unfinished stairwell hole onto the concrete basement floor.

Frieler was taken to Melrose Hospital and then airlifted to another hospital for treatment. The sheriff's office says the extent of his injuries is unknown.

