State Patrol: Early Morning Fog Contributed to Morrison Co. Crash

MOTLEY -- Authorities say Monday morning's fog was a factor in a crash up in Morrison County. The broadside collision happened at about 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Azalea Road just south of Motley.

A vehicle was going north on the highway when a pickup that was heading west on Azalea attempted to cross the highway and was struck.

Deputies say heavy fog and speed too fast for the conditions were factors in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle on the highway, 62-year-old Peggy Becker of Bertha, was taken to the hospital in Staples with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Troy Peterson of Laurel Hill, Florida, was not hurt.

