State Patrol Asking for Information Regarding Pile-up on I-94

MONTICELLO -- The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for information regarding a vehicle that may have been involved in Thursday's pile-up on Interstate 94.

According to authorities witnesses said a semi with a white cab and white trailer was seen stopped in the flow of traffic on Interstate 94 near County Road 18 before the crash.

Officials say it is believed that the driver was clearing snow from the windshield and that the non-emergency stop may have been a factor in the chain-reaction crash.

The incident involving 29-vehicles, half of which were semis, started around 9:15 a.m. when a snow squall went through the area of I-94 and County Road 18/Fenning Avenue in Monticello making driving conditions difficult.

No one was seriously hurt, but nine people were taken to local hospitals by ambulance with minor injuries and several of the vehicles caught fire in the pileup.

Authorities say they are looking to identify the driver or company of that stopped semi. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Minnesota State Patrol St. Cloud District Office at 320-223-6666.