State Patrol: 2 Women Hurt in Meeker County Crash

GROVE CITY -- Two women were hurt in a crash in Meeker County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 4 and County Road 28 near Grove City.

A Jeep Wrangler driven by 53-year-old Melissa Drange of Grove City was going south on Highway 4 while a Jeep Compass driven by 25-year-old Bailey Chalupsky of Atwater was going east on County Road 28.

The State Patrol says Chalupsky stopped at the stop sign then continued through the intersection and collided with Drange's vehicle.

Chalupsky was taken to Meeker Memorial with non-life threatening injuries. Drange was also hurt but the State Patrol report says she was not taken to the hospital.