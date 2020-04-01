State of the State Address Scheduled for Sunday Evening

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has set the date to give his State of the State address.

The governor announced Wednesday he will give his second State of the State address on Sunday from the Governor's Residence at 7:00 p.m.

The address will be broadcast on YoutTube Live and will also be carried live on WJON AM 1240 and 95.3 FM.

The event was rescheduled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

