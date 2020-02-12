State Lawmaker Wants to End Noncompete Contracts for Doctors

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- A Minnesota legislator who is also a doctor is working to ban noncompete agreements in the state.

Legislation is being introduced this session. It is not clear how much support the lawmaker will get from others. Similar legislation advanced through committees during the last session but never made it to a final vote.

Noncompete agreements are permitted in nearly all of Minnesota's industries, with lawyers being the exception.

A number of states, which include California, Massachusetts and North Dakota, limit them to one degree or another.