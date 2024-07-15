(ELK RIVER) -- Sherburne County Commissioners are showing their support for the victims of Saturday's attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Pennsvylvania.

Sherburne County Board Chair Gregg Felber issued a statement on behalf of the board.

“Our system of government is dependent upon the peaceful resolution of political disagreements and policy differences. Violence within our borders and against fellow Americans is never an answer."

The statement applauds the actions of Secret Service agents and First Responders on scene in dealing with the shooting.

The statement also shows support for the former President, extending "our encouragement and support to him and the entire Trump family."

The statement also recognizes three other shooting victims at the rally.

"We also offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of Corey Comperatore, who, sadly, was killed in the incident; and our sympathy and support to those injured, including David Dutch and James Copenhauer.” Those Pennsylvania men were critically injured, though their conditions are listed as stable at this writing. 50-year-old Comperatore -- a firefighter from Sarver, Pennsylvania -- died at the rally.

The statement finally asks us all to "to join us in thought and petition for greater unity and harmony for our nation as we acknowledge our right to agree to disagree while not resorting to violence to resolve our differences.”

Authorities believe the suspect, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, PA shot Trump from atop a building overlooking the stage where the former President was speaking at a rally Saturday evening. Secret Service agents shot and killed Crooks.

Trump was wounded when one of Crooks' bullets grazed his ear.

President Biden denounced violence and called on Americans to lower the political temperature.

Former President Trump is in Milwaukee where delegates to the Republican National Convention officially nominated him as their Presidential candidate on Monday.

The RNC convention nominated Ohio Senator J.D. Vance Monday afternoon.

Trump is scheduled to address the convention Thursday night.