Sherburne County to Hand Recount Some Election Ballots

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Sherburne County is looking to dispel apparent rumors about absentee ballots that weren't initially counted on election day.

On Thursday, county officials issued a news release saying that "In preparing for the official canvassing of the 2024 General Election results, Sherburne County election staff identified that some absentee ballots received via the U.S. Postal Service were not included in unofficial totals uploaded to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office on election night. Those ballots were ultimately added to the state's reporting system".

As a result, Sherburne County has asked the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office for permission to do a public hand recount of some locally affected races at the county's expense.

The County has received preliminary approval to recount select races, "if requested by a candidate, that no longer fall within the threshold for a mandatory publicly funded recount".

The news release went on to state "Contrary to circulating rumors, no votes were “lost” and none were “found.” All ballots cast in the General Election were properly and legally received, documented, counted, and chain of custody maintained. Some ballot totals failed to upload to the Secretary of State’s website on election night."

For a look at the complete statement, click on the Sherburne County News Release.

