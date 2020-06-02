State Launches Investigation Into Minneapolis Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS -- After hearing the cries of protesters following the death of George Floyd, Governor Tim Walz says the state is stepping up to make change.

As a step toward the deconstruction of systemic racism the Minnesota Department of Human Rights is filing a commissioners charge of discrimination to launch a civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department.

Walz says this is the first time the state has launched an investigation against the largest police department in Minnesota.

Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero says this investigation is a small step toward change.

Our investigation will look at the Minneapolis Police Department over the past ten years to determine if they have utilized systemic discriminatory practices towards people of color. We will review the departments training, policies, procedures and practices.

Lucero says anyone with information that can help in the investigation is asked to contact the Department of Human Rights at 651-539-1100.