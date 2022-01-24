St. Cloud Man Killed in Minneapolis Drive-By Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Cloud man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Minneapolis Thursday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says the victim, 27-year-old Mahamed Hassan Mahamud, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Minneapolis Police responded to the scene of the shooting shortly before 11:30 p.m. Officers found Mahamud at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid but were unable to save him.

Two other victims were found near the scene. A man and a woman each had been shot but were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation determined that Mahamud and the other two people were sitting in a car in the 500 block of 15th Avenue South when another car drove up and fired several shots before speeding away.

Police believe the two parties know each other and the investigation is ongoing.

