St. Cloud Police Recover Stolen Car

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police have recovered a car stolen in Minneapolis on Thursday and arrested the driver.

Thursday night at about 11:00 p.m. officers located the vehicle in the 300 block of 32nd Avenue North, based on GPS tracking information given to them by the Minneapolis owner.

The owner had reported the vehicle stolen in a car-jacking in Minneapolis earlier in the day.

They attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated away.

Officers purused the vehicle until they lost sight of it a few miles later.

Eventually, they found it parked and unoccupied in the 1300 block of 6th Street North.

Fresh tracks in the snow led them to a nearby apartment building, where they found a 17-year-old male they identified as the driver.

He was charged with Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Stolen Property.

