State High School Football Rankings; Sauk Rapids-Rice Ranked #6

The weekly high school football rankings are out. Sauk Rapids-Rice is ranked #6 in Class 5A. The 5-0 Storm will play at St. Francis Friday night at 7 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:45. Dave Overlund calls the action.

In Class 4A Hutchinson is ranked #2, Becker is #5 with a 4-1 record and Rocori is #6 with a 5-1 record. Princeton received a vote.

In Class 3A Milaca is ranked #3 with Pierz, New London-Spicer and Zimmerman receiving votes.

In Class 2A Eden Valley-Watkins is ranked #7 and Kimball is ranked #8.