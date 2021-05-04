State Drops Below 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Daily Report

ST. PAUL -- Statewide COVID numbers are trending in the right direction according to the Minnesota Department of Health's daily update.

State health officials say there were 998 new cases of the virus and 11 more deaths reported Monday. None of those deaths were in the tri-county area.

Stearns and Sherburne County both recorded 18 new cases of the coronavirus, while Benton County added 11.

Since the start of the pandemic, 581,335 people have contracted the virus and 7,174 people have died.

Almost 2.6-million have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 2-million people have been fully vaccinated.