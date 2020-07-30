State Completes Over 1-Million COVID-19 Tests

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota has completed over 1-million COVID-19 tests, with over 53,000 people testing positive for the virus since January.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 745 new cases of the coronavirus along with 5 more deaths Wednesday.

In the tri-county area Stearns County had 5 new cases, Sherburne County had 7 and Benton County had 2.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is at 298, with 141 in the ICU, both down from the previous day.

Nearly 47,000 people no longer need to be in isolation.

