State Auditor, Senate Minority Leader Hurt in Car Crash
REDWOOD FALLS -- Two high-ranking elected officials were hurt in a car crash.
Minnesota Senate Assistant Minority Leader 41-year-old Melisa Franzen and Minnesota State Auditor 51-year-old Julie Blaha were taken to the Redwood Hospital in Redwood Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
Blaha was driving a Jeep Cherokee that collided with a semi on Highway 67 in Redwood County at about 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.
The semi-driver was not hurt.
The women were in that area attending Farmfest.
FireFest 2021 Brought the Heat to Cold Spring