State: 14 More Deaths Related to COVID-19 Complications

ST. PAUL -- The state says 14 more people have died due to complications related to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 1,793.

The Minnesota Department of Health also says another 542 people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus, with 15 of them in Stearns County, 13 in Sherburne County, and two in Benton County.

There are 304 people in the hospital today statewide, which is down eight from the day before, and 134 of them are in the ICU, that's down three from the previous day.