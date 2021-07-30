Starbucks Planning to Open in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Starbucks is planning on moving into downtown St. Cloud.

Batis Development Corporation of Topeka, Kansas has bought the former Perkins Restaurant property at 501 and 502 2nd Street South and 118 6th Avenue South.

Their plan is to build a Starbucks store with a drive-thru on the site of the old Perkins building.

The project will need to get rezoned to allow for the drive-thru. The rezoning request will first need to be approved by the St. Cloud Planning Commission and then the St. Cloud City Council.

The Perkins Restaurant in downtown St. Cloud closed in August of 2019.