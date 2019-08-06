Downtown St. Cloud Perkins Closes

ST. CLOUD -- The Perkins Family Restaurant in downtown St. Cloud has closed.

There is a sign on the door that says, in part "after more than 40 years of serving customers at the downtown St. Cloud Perkins, we will be closing our doors on Monday. In several months our lease on the building and parking lots will be expiring, this along with the expiration of our franchise agreement has brought us to this difficult decision."

The sign says their employees will be offered jobs at the other area Perkins locations in Waite Park and Sartell.

WJON News does have messages in to the Perkins management and we are hoping to get more information on this story later Tuesday.