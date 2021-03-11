Former Perkins Building Coming Down, Site’s Future Unknown

ST. CLOUD -- Another iconic building in downtown St. Cloud is coming down.

Crews have begun demolition work on the Perkins building Thursday.

St. Cloud Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says the property owner plans to remove the building to prepare the site for future development.

He says at this time the property owner has not submitted any applications to construct a new building on the site.

Perkins closed their doors in August of 2019 after more than 40 years of serving the St. Cloud community.