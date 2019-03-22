Staff, Students Will Try to Outwit, Outlast, Outplay Each Other

SAUK RAPIDS -- Staff and students at Sauk Rapids-Rice will be sleeping at the high school next week. Fourteen contestants are competing in the 2nd annual "Sauk Rapids-Rice Survivor Week".

Senior Jenna Bukowski says it is based on the popular TV show with competitions all week long.

So we have our contestants sell t-shirts and bandanas to support their tribe members, and then throughout the week, we'll have challenges.

Senior Camden Patterson says another way they will raise money is by inviting the public to come out watch some of the competitions.

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday we have open events to the public with a small entrance fee and everyone can come and watch the competitions.

Bukowski says the contestants have been fundraising so they can bring some luxury items with them.

Some of the luxury items would be like shower privileges at the end of the night or a sleeping bag, and the top one is getting immunity the first night.

The contestants are expected to go to work and class during the day, and then they'll stay at the school at night doing various competitions.

The survivor winner will be picked next Friday night.

Last year the Sauk Rapids-Rice Survivor week raised $13,000 for a Make-A-Wish student. This year's goal is $15,000 with all of the money raised will go to Tanner's Team Foundation.