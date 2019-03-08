Staff Changes Coming To District 742 For 2019-20 School Year

ST. CLOUD -- Some changes are in store for District 742 starting next year.

Superintendent Willie Jett has appointed Kennedy Community School Principal Laurie Putnam as Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education. Putnam has been Principal at Kennedy since 2015.

Jett has also named current Apollo High School Principal Al Johnson as the district's Director of Equity Services. He says the move follows the district's commitment toward educational equity for all students.

Finally, Jett has tagged current McKinley Area Learning Center Principal Alicia Fischer as the next principal at Apollo High School. She has also served as Assistant Principal at Tech High School for four years.

All appointments are effective on July 1st. The moves come as District 742 gets ready to open the new Tech High School this fall.