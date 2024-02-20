Stacy Malisheski, 35, Big Lake

September 19, 1988 - February 14, 2024

Stacy Lea Malisheski chose the day of love, “Valentine’s Day” to be called upon by the Angels. She was a free spirited, independent, self-confident young lady of 35, with a charming sense of humor and quick wit. Her love of animals, especially horses and dogs, was strong. She took pride in rescuing her longtime buddy, Gryffin, a black and tan coon hound. Stacy had a variety of artistic talents from decorating & refurbishing furniture, to painting & coloring, making chunky blankets and her flare for savory cooking. Her beautiful green eyes sparkled when she was with those she loved. She was a people person who loved to have fun; and those around her enjoyed her infectious laugh. For fifteen months, Stacy fought the hard battle of cervical cancer until being called upon on Valentine’s Day.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 pm up until the Celebration of Life at 6:30 pm Friday February 23, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake.

Stacy was born September 19, 1988 in Robbinsdale, MN to Jerry and Janet (Demeuse) Malisheski. She was currently employed as a customer service representative for Essilor Laboratories of America in St. Cloud.

Stacy will be sadly missed by her parents, Jerry & Janet: her brother Tony & wife Sam; and her beloved fiancé, Corey, also grandmothers; Lorraine Malisheski and Eileen Demeuse.

She is preceded in death by her grandfathers; Norbert Malisheski and Clarence Demeuse, aunt Colleen Cadwell and uncle James Malisheski.

“I’ll love you Forever, I’ll like you for Always. As Long as I’m Living My Stacy you’ll be”