Stacy Lynn (Lehnen) Diedrich, 47, St. Augusta

June 30, 1976 - October 18, 2023

A celebration of life for Stacy Lynn (Lehnen) Diedrich, age 47 of St. Augusta, MN, will be on Monday, October 23, 2023, at River of Life Church, Cold Spring, MN at 11 AM. Visitation will be from 9-11 AM on Monday, also at the church. Stacy passed away on October 18, 2023, at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Augusta, surrounded by her loving family.

Stacy was born on June 30, 1976, in St. Cloud to Floyd and Beverly “Bev” (Stang) Lehnen. She married Kevin Diedrich on May 1, 1999. They have three beautiful children who were the center of her world. To Stacy, family was everything. Stacy was very selfless, always putting others first. No matter what life threw at her, she always smiled. She enjoyed fishing and camping with her family. She was a Wild hockey fan, and she was the prankster of the family. After years of battling cancer, the phrase “Stacy Strong” became an inspiration.

Stacy is survived by her parents, Floyd and Bev Lehnen, St. Cloud, husband, Kevin, St. Augusta, sons, Keegan and Kaiden, daughter, Sara Diedrich, all of St. Augusta, brother and sisters, Denise (Henry) Maybury, Clear Lake, Deb (Larry) Pozorski, St. Joseph, Troy (Sandy) Lehnen, Foley, Kim (Jeff) Schindler, Cold Spring.

Preceded in death by her grandparents, two uncles, two aunts and three cousins.