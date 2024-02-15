Stacy Lea Malisheski, 35, Big Lake

October 19, 1988 - February 14, 2024



A Celebration of Life will be Friday February 23, 2024 at 6:30 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake for Stacy Lea Malisheski, 35 of Big Lake who passed away on February 14th 2024, at her home. A gathering of family and friends will be after 4 PM up until the time of service at 6:30 PM at the funeral home in Big Lake.

Stacy was born September 19, 1988 in Robbinsdale, MN to Gerald and Janet (Demeuse) Malisheski.

Stacy is survived by her parents Gerald and Janet Malisheski of Big Lake, her brother Tony (Sam) Malisheski of Brooklyn Park, her fiancée Corey Neubert of St. Cloud and grandmothers; Lorraine Malisheski of Columbia Heights and Eileen Demeuse of Gladstone MI.

She is preceded in death by her grandfathers; Norbert Malisheski and Clarence Demeuse, aunt Colleen Cadwell and uncle James Malisheski.