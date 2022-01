ALBANY -- A man was hurt in a snowmobile crash in Stearns County.

The sheriff's office says the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday on the Lake Wobegon Trail near Albany. The snowmobile was going east when it left the trail and struck a tree.

Deputies say 44-year-old Jason Panek of St. Stephen had injuries to his right arm and right leg. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.