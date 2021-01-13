St. Paul Mother Charged In Death of 2-Year-Old Daughter

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Ramsey County prosecutors have charged the mother of a St. Paul toddler with murder in the death of the 2-year-old girl.

A criminal complaint says Ciashia Lee told police she lost her temper and kept hitting her daughter because she wouldn't stop crying and woke up her infant.

The child's father, who was also arrested, has been released from custody Tuesday.

The 29-year-old mother has been charged with second-degree unintentional murder.

The father called police early Sunday where officers found Melody Vang dead on the back porch of her family's home.

An autopsy determined she died of head trauma.