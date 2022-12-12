St. Paul Man Gets 20-Years for Shipping Drugs to DOC Facilities

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shipping drugs into several Minnesota Correctional Facilities.

Officials at the U.S. Justice Department say 40-year-old Walter Davis coordinated the sale of drugs to multiple DOC facilities.

According to court documents, Davis attempted to mail six letters to inmates that contained news articles printed on Strathmore cotton paper soaked in a synthetic cannabionoid substance which produces hallucinogenic effects when consumed.

Investigators were able to intercept and seize the letters.

Authorities used a search warrant for Davis's primary home in Eagan, and an apartment in Maplewood. Records show investigators found two baggies of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales and a loaded .38 caliber handgun inside the Eagan home.

Authorities say they also found over 400 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, a spray bottle containing the synthetic substance, Strathmore cotton paper and a .357 caliber revolver.

Davis is also sentenced to five-years of supervised released following his prison term.