St. Paul Man Facing Drug Trafficking and Firearms Charges

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul man is facing charges related to drug trafficking and firearms violations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Christopher Stengle was charged Friday with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, one count of carrying a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to court documents, Stengle was found to be in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, and semiautomatic pistols two separate times between January 2021 and May 2022.

Records show he also has prior felony convictions in Anoka, Ramsey, and Washington counties and is prohibited from having firearms or ammunition. He will appear in court again at a later date.

