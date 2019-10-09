St. Paul Homeless Encampment Growing Again

ST. PAUL (AP) -- The City of St. Paul says that with winter approaching it will once again clear a homeless encampment that's growing along Lower Landing Park.

The city has cleared the camp several times, but people keep returning to the area. The city is working with partners to determine where people may be directed for shelter and services. Higher Ground and Union Gospel Mission plan to create additional sleeping space for the homeless in the coming months.

St. Paul officials say they are in close contact with Ramsey County on re-opening winter shelters.