St. Joseph’s Parade Kicks Off July 4

Grab you lawn chairs and best red, white and blue attire. Joetown Rocks may be canceled this year, but the Lions Club is moving forward with the beloved annual Independence Day Parade.

It's a well-attended event featuring 100 units including; large trucks and semis, marching bands, animals and so much more.

You're encouraged to set up shop early if you want a good spot as this parade typically draws crowds in by the thousands. The St. Joseph parade is set for Sunday, July 4 at 10 a.m. along Minnesota Street. It stretches about 1.5 miles from Southwest 3rd Street at the College of Saint Benedict to 17th Avenue.

Floats will start lining up on the college campus at 8:30 a.m. at the south entrance.

The St. Joseph Lions Club has been organizing the 4th of July parade since 1964. According to the Lion's Club website, 'the annual 4th of July parade continues to be one of the most watched parades in central Minnesota."

Typically, the parade is part of St. Joseph's Joetown Rocks festival which features lives music, quilt auction, raffle drawing, kids activities, food stands, a cake walk and more.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lions Club decided not to move forward with the Joetown Rocks celebration, but they did give the parade the green light.

So far, the National Weather Service is calling for sunshine and high temperatures in the 90's on the 4th of July. Don't forget to pack your sunblock!

