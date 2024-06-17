St. Joseph’s Growth Isn’t Changing Their Small Town Feel

The city of St. Joseph continues to have a small town feel but their growth both commercially and residentially has transformed the community. St. Joe Mayor Rick Schultz joined me on WJON. He says the demographics of the community are all over the board ranging from young college kids to families to senior citizens. Schultz explains those who live in St. Joe vary from those who commute to the Twin Cities, those who work in St. Cloud and those who just live and enjoy the small town life St. Joe has to offer. He still believes the small town feel exists in St. Joseph despite their growth and Schultz doesn't believe they will deviate from that.

Get our free mobile app

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

Schultz feels St. Joe's downtown continues to thrive because of the cooperation of businesses. He says the downtown vision of the community and business owners is shared which is why Schultz believes developers are interested in their downtown. Schultz says there is a salon and spa and a wine and cheese business going into remodeled businesses downtown soon.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

The areas of largest residential growth in St. Joseph continues to be the south side of town. Schultz says the majority of new single family homes are located there because that is where the land is available. He says the south side of town is also the location to grow with multi-family housing.

July 3-4 are big days in St. Joseph. The annual Joe Town Rocks event takes place downtown on July 3 and the St. Joe 4th of July Parade takes place the next day. Schultz says thousands of people will be in coming to St. Joe to attend those two events.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Rick Schultz, it is available below.