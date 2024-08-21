St. Joseph Exploring the Idea of a Social District

Anoka, Minnesota has a social district and St. Joseph Mayor Rick Schultz says they are looking at that as a potential option for their community. A "Social District" is a specific area which allows people to purchase and drink beer, wine, or a cocktail from a licensed business and walk through a defined area of the city including public spaces such as a sidewalk or street to allow for participation in a district event/activity.

Schultz says they have spoken with people from Anoka about how they implemented it and how it could be done in St. Joe safely. He says they'd consider it for festivals like the Millstream Arts Festival, St. Patty's Day pub crawl, etc...

Rick Schultz, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

This weekend will be a busy weekend in St. Joseph. Friday the La Playette is sponsoring La Jam which is a rock band concert where the alley behind the La Playette will be closed off. Saturday Joe Boys Poker Run will take place which is a fundraiser for cancer victims and cancer survivor families. The Millstream Arts Festival is on Sunday on College Avenue. Move in days is also this weekend at St. John's/St. Ben's.

St. Joe Mayor Rick Schultz has been mayor for the past 14 years and is not seeking re-election.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Rick Schultz, it is available below.