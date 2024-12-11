How St. Joe Maintains Small Town Feel Despite Growth

St. Joseph still considers itself a small town despite a population of more than 7,000. St. Joe Mayor Rick Schultz joined me on WJON to reflect on his time as Mayor and some of the turning points the community has had over the years.

He credits the vision of John and Colleen Petters, who led the development of the shops and lofts where Bello Cucina is and then the development of the retail and residential building that currently includes Krewe Restaurant. These developments led to more businesses popping up downtown and this also led to more events in the community.

Schultz says the long running 4th of July Parade and Joe Town Rocks celebrations continue to be staple events in the community. Events such as Millstream Art Fair, Rock for Alzheimer's, Snow Fest, Rocktober Fest and the St. Patty's Day pub crawl also draw numerous people to this small town.

Characteristics of a small town often include pride in their community, knowing your neighbors, and feeling comfortable talking with people. Schultz says they have that in St. Joe. He says business owners all know each other which further cements a sense of community.

Schultz sees the largest area of residential growth on the south side of town with the potential for commercial growth on the west side of town near County Road 2. Schultz chose not to run for re-election in November. Adam Scepaniak won election last month and becomes the new Mayor of St. Joe in January.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Rick Schultz, it is available below.