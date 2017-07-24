St. Joseph Woman Hurt in Rear End Crash on I-94
CLEARWATER - A St. Joseph woman was hurt in a rear end crash on Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes just west of Clearwater.
A car driven by 26-year-old Joseph Mack of Long Prairie slowed down for backed-up traffic and was rear ended by a car driven by 39-year-old Brandon Novak of St. Joseph.
A passenger, 39-year-old Heather Novak of St. Joseph, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.