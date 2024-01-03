St. Joseph Focusing on Housing, Industrial Park in 2024

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph City Council has a couple of priorities they want to focus on in 2024.

Mayor Rick Schultz says one priority is on bringing new housing to the community.

We're going to work with the Housing Finance Commissioner to talk about some of the programs they offer for start-up housing. We have a developer on hand that has some land that he wants to develop and we're going to work with him to determine what it would take to build some homes out there.

Schultz says expanding the Industrial Park is the other priority.

Our Industrial Park is almost full. It was only built out three or four years ago. In that short period of time almost all the land in that new Industrial Park is taken up.

Schultz says the city council is planning to review its priorities every three months throughout the year.

