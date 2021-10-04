St. Joseph Expected to End Water Ban

ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph City Council is expected to lift the watering ban at their meeting Monday night.

Get our free mobile app

The ban has been in effect since July, when the Department of Natural Resources issued a drought warning.

St. Joe residents have not been able to water their lawn at all since then. Last Tuesday, the DNR lifted their drought warning.

The lift of the watering ban is expected to take effect immediately after Monday night's meeting.