ST. JOSEPH -- If you have some ideas on what you'd like to see in the new St. Joseph Community Center, now is the time to speak up.

The city is hosting a St. Joseph Community Center Open House Wednesday.

The city has hired HMA Architects to design the facility.

The Community Center Open House is Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the St. Joseph Government Center.

Last year the city entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the St. Cloud YMCA to operate the facility once it is built.