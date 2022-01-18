St. Joseph Community Center Open House
ST. JOSEPH -- If you have some ideas on what you'd like to see in the new St. Joseph Community Center, now is the time to speak up.
The city is hosting a St. Joseph Community Center Open House Wednesday.
The city has hired HMA Architects to design the facility.
The Community Center Open House is Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the St. Joseph Government Center.
Last year the city entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the St. Cloud YMCA to operate the facility once it is built.