St. Joseph to Partner with YMCA for New Community Center

ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph is planning on partnering with the St. Cloud Area Family YMCA to open a new community center.

During Tuesday's meeting, the city council will be asked to approve a Memorandum of Understanding on the partnership. A final agreement would come before construction begins.

The city will provide the funding to build the facility and remain the owners and would lease it to the YMCA for a 20-year term with an automatic 20-year extension at $1 per year. The city will be responsible for maintenance of the exterior of the facility, upkeep of the grounds, and parking lot maintenance. The YMCA will be responsible for routine things like cleaning, and basic repairs.

The Y will be responsible for all operations.

The YMCA and the city of St. Joseph will be primary names on the building, with other naming opportunities available within the building.

Earlier this month the St. Joseph city council approved a contract with HMA Architects to design the building.

In October of last year, St. Joseph received $2 million in state bonding money from the state legislature. The total cost for the project is expected to be about $16 million.

The St. Cloud Area YMCA has a similar agreement with the city of St. Cloud for that facility that opened in May of 2017.

