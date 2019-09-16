St. Joseph Approves Trobec’s Tax Abatement

ST. JOSEPH -- The city of St. Joseph has committed to their portion of a tax abatement Trobec’s Bus Service in advance of their move into the community.

At their Monday night meeting, the St. Joseph council voted unanimously to approve the abatement. The city's portion is $367,000 over the course of seven years.The district is expected to cover the remaining amount.

City Administrator Kris Ambuehl says the issue now moves to the St. Cloud School Board for their approval.

The abatement is expected to help cover a $450,000 funding gap for the $7.1 million project.

Trobec’s is one of four bus companies serving district 742. The new facility will be constructed north of Stearns County Road 75 and east of County Road 133.