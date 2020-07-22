St. John’s Prep Offering In-Person Classes this Fall

COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's Prep has announced they will be offering in-person classes this fall.

Head of School Jon McGee says they've been working on the plan to return students to campus on August 26th for the past eight weeks. He says independent schools aren't bound by the same rules as public schools, so they didn't have to wait for further guidance from the Governor's office.

McGee says they've used the guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Education, the Governor's Office, and medical advisers to create the plan to return to school.

He says they'll be offering flexibility with their classes.

In addition to live in-person instruction, each class will be streamed live via Zoom as well, and all of the courses will also be recorded. We have students in time zones all over the world, some of whom can't get here by the beginning of school.

McGee says it will up to the students and families to decide on which model of learning to use.

Each day all students, faculty, staff, and visitors will complete a COVID-19 symptom screener. Everyone will be required to wear a cloth face-covering inside buildings. Students will sit in forward-facing diamond patterns. Middle School and Upper School dismissal times will be staggered to limit the number of students in the hallways. And, as for sports and other activities, they will follow the guidance from the Minnesota State High School League.

He says in the event they get a COVID-19 positive case at the school immediate steps will be taken.

We have a public health nurse in District 742 that serves our school. We contact that person, they then contact the Minnesota Department of Health, that sets in motion a Minnesota Department of Health process related to contact tracing.

The 6th through 12th grade school is expected to have between 260 and 270 students enrolled this fall. McGee says they are less certain about their international students. He says normally about 30 percent of their 9th through 12th grade students are international, that number will be lower this year.