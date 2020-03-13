St. John’s Prep Activates eLearning Plan for Students

COLLEGEVILLE -- School officials at St. John's Prep says a parent has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be suspending face-to-face-instruction.

Head of School Jon McGee says they learned the information Thursday will engage in eLearning starting Friday through March 27th.

McGee says as a school with an international high school student population, w have been monitoring this situation and believe this is the best interest of our school community.

In addition, all extracurricular activities and sports are canceled. McGee says the academic building will be closed. Saint Michael Hall will remain open for residential students, but guest will not be allowed to enter.

Anyone experiencing any challenges with eLearning, staff will continue to monitor voicemail and email.

