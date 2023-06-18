St. Francis Man Seriously Hurt in Saturday Motorcycle Crash

St. Francis Man Seriously Hurt in Saturday Motorcycle Crash

COON RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A serious motorcycle crash has left a St. Francis man fighting for his life.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old Jeremy Rawlings suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened on Highway 10 at University Avenue in Coon Rapids at around 7:00 Saturday evening.  The patrol says Rawlings was westbound when he lost control and was thrown from the machine.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital, where his condition is unknown.

 

