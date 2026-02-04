ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A record eight players with ties to the St. Cloud State University Women's Hockey team will be playing in this month's Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

Four current players and four alumnae have made their rosters for their home countries, which is double the previous record for SCSU. Four Huskies were on Olympic rosters in 2022.

Two current players and two former players will suit up for Team Finland: Sophomore goaltender Emilia Kyrkko and sophomore defender Siiri Yrjola, along with Sanni Ahola, who played in St. Cloud from 2020 through 2025, and Jenniia Nylund, who wore the red and black from 2018 through 2023.

Senior forward Svenja Voight and former captain Laura Kluge, who played at SCSU from 2017 through 2021 hav been named to Team Germany and will make their Olympic debuts in Milan.

Redshirt junior forward Laura Zimmermann will play for Team Switzerland.

Former alternate captain Klara Hymlarova, who skated for the Huskies from 2019 through 2024 was named to team Czechia.

In 2022, Nylun became the program's first-ever active player to earn an Olympic medal.

The 10-team tournament is set for tomorrow (Thursday) through February 19th in Milan, Italy. All women's hockey games for the 2026 Olympics are available to watch live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

SCSU WOMEN’S HOCKEY OLYMPIANS (YEAR-BY-YEAR)

Year / Location Name Country Notes

2002 Salt Lake City Josefin Pettersson (1) Sweden Player / Bronze Medal

2014 Sochi Janine Alder (1) Switzerland Player / Bronze Medal

2018 PyeongChang Janine Alder (2) Switzerland Player

2022 Beijing Klára Hymlárova (1) Czechia Player

2022 Beijing Jenniina Nylund (1) Finland Player / Bronze Medal

2022 Beijing Sofianna Sundelin (1) Finland Player / Bronze Medal

2022 Beijing Laura Zimmermann (1) Switzerland Player

2026 Milano Cortina Sanni Ahola (1) Finland Player

2026 Milano Cortina Klára Hymlárova (2) Czechia Player

2026 Milano Cortina Laura Kluge (1) Germany Player

2026 Milano Cortina Emilia Kyrkkö (1) Finland Player

2026 Milano Cortina Jenniina Nylund (2) Finland Player

2026 Milano Cortina Svenja Voigt (1) Germany Player

2026 Milano Cortina Siiri Yrjölä (1) Finland Player

2026 Milano Cortina Laura Zimmermann (2) Switzerland Player