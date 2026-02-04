SCSU Celebrates Eight Hockey Players Hitting The Olympic Stage

SCSU Celebrates Eight Hockey Players Hitting The Olympic Stage

National Hockey Center, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A record eight players with ties to the St. Cloud State University Women's Hockey team will be playing in this month's Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

Four current players and four alumnae have made their rosters for their home countries, which is double the previous record for SCSU. Four Huskies were on Olympic rosters in 2022.

St. Cloud State University
Two current players and two former players will suit up for Team Finland: Sophomore goaltender Emilia Kyrkko and sophomore defender Siiri Yrjola, along with Sanni Ahola, who played in St. Cloud from 2020 through 2025, and Jenniia Nylund, who wore the red and black from 2018 through 2023.

Senior forward Svenja Voight and former captain Laura Kluge, who played at SCSU from 2017 through 2021 hav been named to Team Germany and will make their Olympic debuts in Milan.

Redshirt junior forward Laura Zimmermann will play for Team Switzerland.

Former alternate captain Klara Hymlarova, who skated for the Huskies from 2019 through 2024 was named to team Czechia.

In 2022, Nylun became the program's first-ever active player to earn an Olympic medal.

The 10-team tournament is set for tomorrow (Thursday) through February 19th in Milan, Italy. All women's hockey games for the 2026 Olympics are available to watch live on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

SCSU WOMEN’S HOCKEY OLYMPIANS (YEAR-BY-YEAR)

Year / Location                Name                                            Country             Notes

2002 Salt Lake City                 Josefin Pettersson (1)           Sweden                    Player / Bronze Medal

2014 Sochi                                Janine Alder (1)                       Switzerland             Player / Bronze Medal

2018 PyeongChang                Janine Alder (2)                       Switzerland             Player

2022 Beijing                              Klára Hymlárova (1)               Czechia                     Player

2022 Beijing                              Jenniina Nylund (1)                Finland                      Player / Bronze Medal

2022 Beijing                              Sofianna Sundelin (1)            Finland                      Player / Bronze Medal

2022 Beijing                              Laura Zimmermann (1)        Switzerland             Player

2026 Milano Cortina             Sanni Ahola (1)                        Finland                      Player

2026 Milano Cortina             Klára Hymlárova (2)               Czechia                     Player

2026 Milano Cortina             Laura Kluge (1)                        Germany                  Player

2026 Milano Cortina             Emilia Kyrkkö (1)                     Finland                      Player

2026 Milano Cortina             Jenniina Nylund (2)                Finland                      Player

2026 Milano Cortina             Svenja Voigt (1)                       Germany                  Player

2026 Milano Cortina             Siiri Yrjölä (1)                            Finland                      Player

2026 Milano Cortina             Laura Zimmermann (2)        Switzerland             Player

