St. Cloud Woman Unharmed After Striking Power Pole

ST. JOSEPH -- A St. Cloud woman is ok after striking a power pole.

The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. along County Road 2 near 280th Street in St. Joseph Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the driver, 67-year-old Bette Jo Olson, told police she was heading north on County Road 2 when she suffered a medical event, left the roadway, entered the ditch and struck a power pole.

Olson was not hurt.

Authorities says the pole was sheared off when Olson's vehicle struck it. Stearns Electric was called in to remove the power pole from the vehicle.

Get our free mobile app