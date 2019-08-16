St. Cloud Woman Representing Stearns Co. for Princess Kay Title

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman is ready to represent Stearns County at the 66th annual Princess Kay of the Milky Way competition. Donna Honer is one of 10 finalists that were named back in May.

The ROCORI graduate says she didn't grow-up on a dairy farm but has spent the past several years working for her neighbors. She says she's learned a lot about the dairy industry during that time.

Caring for the cows and making sure they have everything they need and seeing that fresh product go full circle. Growing up in St. Cloud I had no idea where my milk came from to now being the person that makes it. I really just love being out there working with the cows and working with the people on the farm. We're a little family.

Honer says she works with 350 head of Holstein cows.

She says she's looking forward to some very busy days during the Minnesota State Fair.

Every finalist whether they are crowned Princess Kay or not will spend four days down there representing the Minnesota dairy farmers. I actually have the opportunity to go down there for 4H as well. My Guernsey yearling Heffer won at the Stearns County Fair and is proceeding on to the State Fair.

Honer and the other nine dairy princess finalists will also have their likeness carved in butter

She is also a student at Ridgewater College in Willmar studying farm operations and management.

The new Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be crowned on Wednesday, the day before the first day of the Minnesota State Fair.