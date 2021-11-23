UPDATE: Name of Woman Killed In Two Truck Collison Identified

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have released the name of the St. Cloud woman killed in a crash on Highway 15 Monday.

She's been identified as 62-year-old Tuyet Nguyen.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 5:15 p.m. a semi was stopped in traffic going north on Highway 15 when a commercial straight truck, also going north, collided with the back end of the semi.

The driver of the second truck, 37-year-old Kim Nguyen of St. Cloud was not hurt.

Get our free mobile app

The semi driver, 62-year-old Brian Zerbst of Ironwood, Michigan, was not hurt.

Minnesota Themed Ugly Christmas Sweaters