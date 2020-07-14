St. Cloud Woman Killed in Crash in Southwestern Minnesota

GRANITE FALLS -- A St. Cloud woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in southwestern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened just after 9:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 67 in Yellow Medicine County near Granite Falls.

A van was traveling east when it crossed the center line, gradually drove into the ditch, paralleled the roadway for about 100 yards, and then struck a tree head-on.

A passenger in the van, 30-year-old Kasandra Krumm of St. Cloud, was killed in the crash.

The driver, 39-year-old Adam Keyser of Hopkins, was taken to Sioux Falls Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Another passenger, 59-year-old Dianna Rodriguez of Granite Falls, was also taken to Sioux Falls with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. None of the three occupants were wearing their seatbelts.